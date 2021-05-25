Pokemon Go Sylveon Guide: How To Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon

The second leg of Pokemon Go's Luminous Legends Y event is now underway, and it's introduced a brand-new Pokemon to the game: Sylveon, the Fairy-type evolution of Eevee. Like previous Eeveelutions, there are a couple of ways to get the new Fairy Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game, so here's a rundown on how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Go.

Earn Buddy Hearts

The standard way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon is simply to earn enough hearts with it while it's set as your Buddy Pokemon. You'll earn hearts with Eevee by feeding, playing, and taking snapshots of it. You'll need to earn 70 hearts for it to evolve into Sylveon, however--so while this process is straightforward, it's also a bit time-consuming. Once you've earned 70 hearts, the question mark on Eevee's Evolve button will change to a silhouette of Sylveon.

Nickname Trick For Guaranteed Sylveon

As with other Eevee evolutions, you can also get Sylveon by giving Eevee a specific nickname. In this case, change your Eevee's name to Kira and you'll be able to evolve it into Sylveon without having to earn any Buddy hearts. However, this method only works once, so you'll only be able to evolve Eevee into Sylveon this way one time. If you'd like to add more Sylveon to your collection, you'll need to evolve them through the aforementioned Buddy heart method.

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event runs until May 31 and is themed around Eevee. As part of the event, other Eevee evolutions such as Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Espeon, and Umbreon will appear in three-star Raids, and you'll have a chance to catch Eevee and some of its evolutions by completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

Sylveon isn't the only new Pokemon introduced as part of the Luminous Legends event. The panda Pokemon Pancham was also added to the game during the first part of the event, while Yveltal is appearing in five-star Raids. The Legendary Destruction Pokemon will be available throughout the entire event.