Pokemon Go Special Weekend Event Set For May 29-30

Niantic is partnering with Verizon and other companies for a Special Weekend event in Pokemon Go. The event runs from May 29-30 and features special Pokemon spawns, exclusive Research tasks, and other perks for ticket holders, with some bonuses available for non-ticket holders as well.

The partner companies for this event include Verizon (the US), 7-11 (Mexico), and Yoshinoya (Japan). You'll be able to obtain a ticket for the event through your region's respective partner and redeem that on Niantic's website to participate. Those who do have a ticket will get access to special Pokemon spawns and other exclusive bonuses.

Special Weekend Ticketed Features

Players who have a ticket for the Special Weekend event will be able to encounter Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix more frequently in the wild from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on May 29. Shiny Eevee will also be appearing more frequently for ticket holders, and the following Unown letters will be available in different regions when you use an Incense:

Unown V - the US

Unown S - Mexico

Unown Y - Japan

A few other bonuses will be available on top of that throughout the entire event. First, there will be exclusive Timed Research tasks. Clearing these will lead to encounters with Eevee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Deino, as well as rewards like a Lucky Egg, Star Piece, and an Incense. You'll also be more likely to receive a Lucky Pokemon in a trade, and you'll earn twice the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon. Finally, you'll receive an exclusive medal for redeeming an event ticket.

Non-Ticketed Features

Even if you don't have a ticket for the Special Weekend event, you'll be able to take advantage of a few bonuses from May 28-31. First, Niantic is doubling the number of gifts you can open each day. On top of that, the studio is increasing trading distance to 40 km, allowing you to trade Pokemon with other players from further away than usual. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Luminous Legends Y event is underway. As part of the event, the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal is appearing in five-star Raids. Pokemon Go's June Community Day is also around the corner. That event takes place on Sunday, June 6, and features the Dragon Pokemon Gible.