Pokemon Go September 2021 Community Day: Oschawott, New Moves, Bonuses, And More

The September Pokemon Go Community Day is almost here. This month's event, set to take place on Sunday, September 19, features the fifth generation starting water-type Pokemon Oshawott. As such, players will be able to find more of this Pokemon around and get some bonuses for focusing all of their attention on a lucky Oshawott in their party. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's September 2021 Community Day.

September 2021 Featured Pokemon: Oshawott

Oshawott

Players can look forward to finding more Oshawott around their neighborhoods and malls during this month's community day, but catching one is just the start of what players can earn. Evolving the Pokemon, which can be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules, to Samurott will earn players a version of the Pokemon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Samurotts will also be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell starting September 19.

Along with some new moves, players can also earn Oshawott-inspired stickers during September's community Day, either by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, or by purchasing them from the in-game shop. The shop will also have an exclusive Special Research Story, From Scalchops to Seamitars, available to purchase for $1 or your currency's equivalent.

September Community Day Hours

The Pokemon Go September Community Day runs on Sunday, September 19 from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time, giving players just six hours to catch an Oshawott and evolve it to its final form.

September Community Day Bonuses

Along with increased Oshawott spawns and bonuses for evolving the Pokemon, Pokemon Go players can pick up some extra goodies during this month's Community Day as well, either for free or at the shop. As usual, taking snapshots during the Community Day will reward players with a "surprise," and the game will have a one-time purchase Community Day Box. The Box costs just 1,280 PokeCoins and comes with the following:

50 Ultra Balls

Five Lucky Eggs

Five Rainy Lure Modules

An Elite Fast TM

For more details on this month's Pokemon Go Community Day check the official Pokemon Go blog. Next month's Pokemon Go Community Day will lean into Halloween by celebrating with an adorably spooky Pokemon.