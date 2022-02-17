Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest Mega Raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against an electrified enemy adorned with clouds. Mega Ampharos--an amplified version of the Johto region's shocking sheep Mareep's final evolution--has been named as the latest Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from now until March 1. Mega Ampharos is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Houndoom setting Mega Raids ablaze at the beginning of the month. We're not sure when Mega Ampharos will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

The long-maned Mega Ampharos is the next Pokemon Go Mega Raid target.

What's a "Mega" Pokemon?

Before we begin, let's answer a simple question: what makes a "Mega" Pokemon different from a normal one? First introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions were a temporary power-up that designated Pokemon had access to, giving that Pokemon access to a more powerful form so long as the player had collected the correct corresponding item during the adventure.

In Pokemon Go, a Pokemon with a Mega form can access it by consuming Mega Energy specific to that Pokemon, earned through activities like research tasks and catching other Pokemon. The first transformation to Mega form will cost 200 Mega Energy, while future transformations will cost 40.

Mega Pokemon not only have increased statistics, but they offer a damage boost to other Pokemon participating in a raid. The transformation only last for eight hours though, so be sure you're going to maximize the time given.

Mega Ampharos raid schedule

Mega Ampharos enters the five-star raid ring starting February 16 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until 8 PM on March 1. Unfortunately, the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--Mega Raids are one of six ranks a raid can be once the countdown begins--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out. Mega Raids, specifically, are indicated by a special red egg.

Mega Ampharos weaknesses and counters

Mega Ampharos becomes a dual-type Electric-/Dragon-type Pokemon when Mega evolved, adding the Dragon-type to its original form's Electric typing. Amazingly, the addition of the Dragon-type with the Mega Evolution also quadruples the number of weaknesses the Pokemon has--increasing from a single weakness to four--which makes it much easier to strategize for come raid time.

Dragon-, Fairy-, Ground-, and Ice-type moves will all be super effective against Mega Ampharos, so load up on those moves before making your move. Excadrill and Rhyperior are fantastic options for this fight, and while Garchomp could also work it's also a Dragon-type, meaning it will be weak to any Dragon-type attacks from Mega Ampharos. Galarian Darmantian and Mamoswine can exploit the Ice-type weakness with some powerful moves, giving you a few options.

Types to avoid

Mega Ampharos may quadruple its weaknesses in this form, but it also increases its resistances from three to six. Electric-type moves are the least effective against Mega Ampharos, so leave Raichu and Zapdos at home for this one. Fire-, Flying-, Grass-, Steel-, and Water-type moves are also bad ideas, though they aren't as heavily resisted by Mega Ampharos as Electric-type moves are.

Once you've captured the shocking yellow Mega Pokemon for yourself, get it ready for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto and the Poke Ball Prep Rally coming up soon.