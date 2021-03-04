Pokemon Go March Community Day: Shiny Fletchling, Event Move, Start Time, And More

Pokemon Go's March Community Day is almost here. The event takes place around the world this Saturday, March 6, and features the Normal/Flying Pokemon Fletchling, the first Gen 6 Pokemon to star in one of the game's Community Days. To get you up to speed on the event, we've rounded up everything you need to know about March 2021's Community Day below, from its start time to what special Community Day move and other bonuses will be available.

March 2021 Featured Pokemon: Fletchling

This month's featured Pokemon is Fletchling, a Flying-type first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. Throughout the Community Day, Fletchling will appear in the wild more frequently than usual, making this a good opportunity to stock up on Fletchling Candy. You'll also have an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Fletchling during the event.

Fletchling

March's Community Day Move: Incinerate

Not only will Fletchling appear more frequently during March's Community Day, but its final form, Talonflame, will also be able to learn an event-exclusive move. If you can evolve Fletchinder into Talonflame either during the event or up to two hours afterward, it will automatically know the Fire-type attack Incinerate. This applies to any Fletchinder that evolves during the designated window, even if you caught it prior to March's Community Day.

March's Community Day Hours

Like previous events, March's Community Day will run for six hours, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. That means you'll have until 7 PM local time to evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate.

Community Day Special Research

As part of March's Community Day, Niantic will offer a paid Special Research story revolving around the Flying-type called The Bravest Bird. Tickets to gain access to it will cost $1 USD and can be purchased through Pokemon Go's in-game shop ahead of the event.

Other Community Day Bonuses

In addition to increased Fletchling spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during March's Community Day. First, you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon throughout the event. On top of that, any Incense that you use will remain active for three hours rather than the usual 60 minutes.

Finally, Niantic will be selling a special Fletchling Community Day bundle in Pokemon Go's in-game shop. The bundle will cost 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following items: