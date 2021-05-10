Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Y Event Starts May 18, Adds Yveltal, Pancham, And Sylveon

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has shared more details about the game's upcoming Luminous Legends Y event. The event is divided up into two parts and introduces a few new Gen 6 Pokemon to the game, including the Legendary Yveltal, which will be appearing in five-star Raids throughout the entire event.

Luminous Legends Y Part 1

The first part of the event runs from May 18-24. During this portion, Pancham will make its Pokemon Go debut. The panda Pokemon will be hatching from Strange Eggs along with Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokemon such as Houndour and Carvanha will also be appearing in the wild more frequently, and you'll have more chances to catch Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy if you missed them during the Luminous Legends X event.

Additionally, Niantic will offer Team Go Rocket-themed Timed Research tasks during the first part of the Luminous Legends Y event, as well as some exclusive Field Research. Completing these tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon and Scraggy. Certain Dark Pokemon like Alolan Rattata, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, and Stunky will also hatch from 7 km eggs, while Alolan Meowth and others will appear as Raid bosses.

Finally, Niantic is holding a collective challenge during the first part of the event. If players can collectively defeat 25 million Team Go Rocket grunts between May 15-23, the studio will offer a few bonuses during the remainder of the event. First, you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP for catching a Pokemon. Galarian Zigzagoon will also be available as a one-star Raid boss, and you'll have your first chance to find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in the game.

Yveltal

Luminous Legends Y Part 2

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event runs from May 25-31. During this leg of the event, Niantic will introduce Sylveon, Eevee's Fairy-type evolution, to the game. You'll be able to evolve Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts with it when it's set as your buddy. Other Eevee evolutions like Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, and Espeon will also appear in three-star Raids.

Beyond that, many of the same wild Pokemon featured during the first part of the event will continue to appear in the wild, as will Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee, and Swirlix. Certain Fairy-type Pokemon (or Pokemon that eventually evolve into Fairy types) like Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, and Azurill will also hatch from 7 km eggs.

Finally, there will be more event-exclusive Research tasks. Completing these will lead to encounters with Eevee and some of its evolutions. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, the Luminous Legends X event is underway until May 17. As part of that, the Legendary Fairy Pokemon Xerneas is appearing in Raids for the first time. Niantic is also holding May's Community Day this Saturday, May 15.