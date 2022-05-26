Pokemon Go Fest 2022, Centered Around Pokemon Shaymin, Begins June 4

Gotta catch 'em all (with gratitude).

By on

Comments

Niantic will launch the new season, called Season of Go, and the 2022 Pokemon Go Fest in June. Pokemon Go Fest will kick off on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Featuring rewards, bonuses, and Shinies, the event comes in a free and a paid tier. If players want extra raid passes and other bonuses, Pokemon Go Fest tickets are $15. The ticket also includes the finale event scheduled to take place on August 27.

Day One, June 4

Everyone

There will be four rotating habitat hours. Players can encounter, for the first time, Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet. For the full list of what Pokemon will show up in which habitat, head over to Pokemon Go Fest's official website. For all four habitats, if players are lucky, they could encounter a costumed Pikachu who is wearing Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flowers.

Ticket-holders

  • Legendary Pokemon Shaymin--Players can undertake the Special Research task and learn more about Shaymin, the mythical gratitude pokemon. The Research task is customizable--choose between relaxed, standard, and master difficulty levels and play styles, including catch, explore, and battle. However, whatever difficulty level players choose do not affect rewards.
  • Shinies--Players will have increased chances of encountering Shinies--including Shiny Unown B--when using incense.
  • Global Challenge Arena--Completing collaborative challenges with other players will trigger bonuses.

Day Two, June 5

Everyone

  • Global Challenge Arena--Open for everybody to participate in on day two.
  • Pokemon--A "certain pokemon" will show up in five-star raids. It's currently unknown who this special guest is. Pokemon in the habitats on Saturday will show up on Sunday as well, so you have a second chance to collect them all.
  • Special Research Story--Everyone will be able to access a short story when logging in.

Ticket-holders

  • Special Research Story--In addition to the story available to everyone, ticket-holders will get an extra research story.
  • Pokemon--Incense that has an increased chance of Shinies will be available on this day too.
  • Team Go Rocket Balloons--These will appear more regularly and players will earn more rewards from defeating enemies.

Stay tuned for more news on what Niantic has planned for Pokemon Go's Season of Go.

