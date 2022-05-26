Pokemon Go Fest 2022, Centered Around Pokemon Shaymin, Begins June 4

Niantic will launch the new season, called Season of Go, and the 2022 Pokemon Go Fest in June. Pokemon Go Fest will kick off on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Featuring rewards, bonuses, and Shinies, the event comes in a free and a paid tier. If players want extra raid passes and other bonuses, Pokemon Go Fest tickets are $15. The ticket also includes the finale event scheduled to take place on August 27.

Day One, June 4

Everyone

There will be four rotating habitat hours. Players can encounter, for the first time, Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet. For the full list of what Pokemon will show up in which habitat, head over to Pokemon Go Fest's official website. For all four habitats, if players are lucky, they could encounter a costumed Pikachu who is wearing Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flowers.

Ticket-holders

Legendary Pokemon Shaymin --Players can undertake the Special Research task and learn more about Shaymin, the mythical gratitude pokemon. The Research task is customizable--choose between relaxed, standard, and master difficulty levels and play styles, including catch, explore, and battle. However, whatever difficulty level players choose do not affect rewards.

Day Two, June 5

Everyone

Global Challenge Arena --Open for everybody to participate in on day two.

Ticket-holders

Special Research Story --In addition to the story available to everyone, ticket-holders will get an extra research story.

Stay tuned for more news on what Niantic has planned for Pokemon Go's Season of Go.