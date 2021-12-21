Pokemon Go Community Day January 2022 Is All About Spheal

The January 2022 Pokemon Go Community Day has been unveiled, and a cold wintry month will fittingly highlight an Ice-type Pokemon.

Spheal--the Clap Pokemon that debuted in the Hoenn region from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire--will be the featured Pokemon for the next Pokemon Go Community Day, currently scheduled for January 16 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. As with previous Community Days, the featured Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild and see an increased chance of a shiny version.

January just got a lot cooler. ❄️😎

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Spheal will be featured during January #PokemonGOCommunityDay!

Players who evolve Sealeo--Spheal's first evolution--to Walrein during the designated event time will see the new Pokemon learn a new Charged move making its Pokemon Go debut, Icicle Spear. The Walrein will also know the Fast move Powder Snow.

The January Community Day will also include the following perks:

Event Bonuses including triple XP for catching a Pokemon and Incense/Lure Modules lasting 3 hours

Tickets for a Special Research called "The Spheal Deal" will be available for $1.00 USD

A free Community Day box featuring 30 Ultra Balls

A one-time Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins featuring: 50 Ultra Balls 5 Super Incubators 5 Lucky Eggs Elite Fast TM



Pokemon Go is currently running Part 1 of another winter-themed event, the Winter Holiday, which introduces the new Postcard Book for sharing postcards when giving in-game Gifts to friends. Special holiday-themed Pokemon are also available to catch, including Delibird, Cubchoo, Pikachu, and Spheal.