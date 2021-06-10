Pokemon Go Adding Shadow Ho-Oh Next Week

A new Shadow Legendary is arriving in Pokemon Go next week. Beginning June 17, Team Go Rocket leader Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his possession, making this your first chance to catch the Shadow form of the Legendary Rainbow Pokemon.

To encounter Shadow Ho-Oh, you'll need to work your way through the latest Team Go Rocket Special Research line, A Seven-Colored Shadow. Once you've cleared it, you'll receive a Super Rocket Radar, which will allow you to challenge Giovanni. If you manage to defeat him in battle, you'll earn a chance to rescue his Shadow Ho-Oh.

Giovanni will be using Shadow Ho-Oh until September 1, so you'll have a little over two months to rescue it. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, the Very Slow Discovery event is underway in Pokemon Go until June 13. As part of the event, Developer Niantic has introduced Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro to the game, while Mega Slowbro is currently featured in Mega Raids. Niantic is also holding a Special Raid Weekend event later this week, from June 12-13.

Next month's biggest event is Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Like last year, the event will be open to players around the world and will feature rotating virtual habitats, special Pokemon spawns, and other bonuses. Niantic has also teased that it will introduce the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta to the game as part of the event.