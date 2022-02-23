Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Add Colosseum For Pokemon Day

You can do battle against your friends using custom rule sets in a new section of the Pokemon Center with the version 1.2 update.

As part of the Pokemon anniversary celebration, Nintendo has announced a big update to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that adds the long-awaited Colosseum feature. You can do battle against other trainers with custom rule sets once you've updated the game to version 1.2.0.

You can find the Colosseum feature on the second floor of any Pokemon Center. There you'll be able to set rules like the number of Pokemon and their levels, as well as if the battles will be Singles, Doubles, or Multi battles. You can battle your friends this way locally or online.

The update also adds new Union Room functions, like a higher max player count, and the ability to show off your Trainer Cards or Capsule decorations to other trainers. The update also fixes some bugs, including disallowing trading or battling Pokemon that were "acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification." You can check out the full patch notes below.

This update comes as part of a week of Pokemon announcements leading up to Pokemon Day, February 27. That date marks the 26th anniversary of the original release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. Other announcements have included Gigantamax versions of the Kanto starters available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, free Sync Pair scout tickets in Pokemon Masters, and more.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Ver. 1.2.0

  • Union Room functions have been expanded.
    • The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.
  • Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added.
    • Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets.
    • In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.
  • Pokémon Trading and Battles
    • Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.
  • Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

