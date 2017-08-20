PlayStation's Official Twitter Account Might Have Been Hacked

It looks like there may have been a security breach at PlayStation today. The official PlayStation Twitter account today posted a message that said it had been taken over by the hacking group OurMine. The tweets were removed, but NeoGAF captured them. One of the tweets claimed that the PlayStation Network database had been potentially compromised.

It's a good idea to change your password semi-regularly anyway, but now seems like a good time to do that, if only just to be safe.

The official PlayStation support Twitter account, Ask PlayStation, has been responding to messages today as usual. However, it doesn't appear that Sony has responded to the reported Twitter takeover, at least not beyond deleting the tweets in question.

In 2011, the PlayStation Network suffered a massive cyberattack that brought the service down for an extended period of time. A United States Congressional subcommittee opened an inquiry into the attack, which compromised more than 70 million accounts.

We'll report back with more details on this latest issue as they become available.