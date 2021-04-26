PlayStation's Next State Of Play Coming April 29: Here's How To Watch

Sony's next State of Play event is coming up very soon. The company announced on Monday that the next State of Play will debut this Thursday, April 29. It will focus on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it remains to be seen if any other games or content will show up.

Sony State Of Play Livestream Start Time (April 29)

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

10 PM BST

7 AM AET (April 30)

What We Know Will Be There

Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the "focus" of the State of Play broadcast. The studio will showcase more than 15 minutes of new gameplay for the title that arrives on June 11. This will be in addition to the brand-new Rift Apart gameplay that Sony just released, which revealed a new protagonist, Rivet.

Beyond that, however, there is no indication as to what will be shown or discussed, if there is anything else beyond Rift Apart. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releases on June 10, but there is no word on if it will be part of the show.

For what it's worth, Sony did not give the April 29 State of Play much fanfare. There was no PlayStation Blog post dedicated to announcing the State of Play; instead, the announcement came at the bottom of the blog post about Rift Apart's new trailer.

The last State of Play before this was held in February. The 30-minute broadcast included news and updates on 10 games for PS4 and PS5, including Deathloop, Returnal, and more.

How To Watch

The April 29 State of Play will be broadcast through the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Given that, we should be able to embed the presentation so you can watch right here on GameSpot.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more as we learn more about this Thursday's State of Play and what to expect from it.