PlayStation VR: Sony Is Announcing 6 New Games Today And The First Is Doom 3 VR
Every half-hour, Sony will announce a new PSVR game on March 3.
It is a very big day for PlayStation VR, as Sony is reviving its "PSVR Spotlight" campaign to announce a total of six new VR games today, March 3. All the games are launching in 2021.
Sony will announce a new PSVR game every 30 minutes throughout the day, and Sony kicked things off with a new VR edition of a classic Bethesda game.
Doom 3 VR Edition
The first to be revealed is Doom 3 VR, which launches on March 29 for PS4 (and is backwards compatible on PS5). This game features the base Doom 3 and its expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions, updated for VR.
"Feel even closer to the terror with all-new VR enhancements that allow you to peer around corners, angling your shots with flashlight-mounted weapons using motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality to catch demons sneaking up from behind and an immersive wrist-mounted display to track your health, armor, and ammo," reads a line from the description.
We'll add the other five games here in this post when they are announced.
PS VR Game 2
TBA
PS VR Game 3
TBA
PS VR Game 4
TBA
PS VR Game 5
TBA
PS VR Game 6
TBA
This new PSVR Spotlight campaign comes just days after Sony announced a next-generation version of PSVR for PlayStation 5.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation