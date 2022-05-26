PlayStation Suggests It Will Buy More Companies

PlayStation has confirmed plans to continue making more acquisitions following its recent spate of deals, headlined by the company's proposed $3.6 billion buyout of Destiny studio Bungie. PlayStation president Jim Ryan said during a recent investor Q&A, translated by VGC, that Sony isn't finished yet digging into its pockets to buy more companies.

"In terms of future [mergers & acquisitions] activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically," he said. "As we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realize these dreams."

PlayStation has been snapping up companies left and right of late. In the past year and change, Sony bought Returnal studio Housemarque, PC port company Nixxes, Demon's Souls remake developer Blupoint, The Playroom developer Firesprite, and Valkyrie Entertainment.

Sony is also in the process of buying Bungie and Assassin's Creed veteran Jade Raymond's Haven Studios. Outside of total buyouts, Sony has recently invested in Discord, Devolver Digital, and Epic Games.

Ryan said of these moves, "The purpose of these investments is to increase our core strength at PlayStation Studios, but also to acquire expertise in areas of game development where historically we have not had a significant presence."

"The planned Bungie partnership is a great example of the latter," Ryan said, referring to Sony's plans to bolster its live-service offerings. Sony plans to launch 10 new live-service games by 2026.

Ryan was recently called out for a memo he sent to staff about abortion rights issues that included discussion about birthday parties for his cats.

