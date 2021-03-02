PlayStation Store Is Removing Ability To Rent And Buy TV Shows And Movies

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a major change to the PlayStation Store, confirming on Tuesday that it is removing the ability to rent and purchase TV shows and movies. This change goes into effect on August 31, 2021.

Vanessa Bee, the head of Video Business for the PlayStation Store, said the change comes in response to the growth from subscription and ad-supported services instead of direct purchasing or rentals.

"We've seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021," Lee said.

All of the movie and TV content you already bought or rented from the PlayStation Store for PS4, PS5, and mobile devices will remain available to you after the change. However, after August 31, users won't be able to rent or buy any further TV or movie content.

"We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation," Lee said.