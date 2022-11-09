PlayStation Plus Games Catalog For November 2022 Revealed
There are 20 games total, ranging from JRPGs to tactical shooters.
PlayStation Plus has a new November roster, with 20 new games available across Extra and Premium starting November 15. Headlining the list are multiple Kingdom Hearts titles, Rainbow Six Siege, and Skyrim.
If you're looking to catch-up or try out Kingdom Hearts games, November sees not one, not two, but four Kingdom Hearts games in PlayStation Plus. Experience Sora's entire adventure in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and Kingdom Hearts III.
In addition, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also join PlayStation's subscription service in November--along with Skyrim's special edition, which includes new content spanning from quests to weapons.
What Remains of Edith Finch, winner of best game at the 2018 BAFTA award and best narrative awards at The Game Awards 2017, is also a notable addition. The game unfolds as a mystery and players are tasked with unraveling the secrets of the Finch house and more.
For a full list of PlayStation Plus November 2022 games, check out the lists below.
PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium November 2022 Games
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4
- Chorus | PS4, PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4
- The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
- Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium Classics For November 2022:
- Ratchet & Clank | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked | PS3
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction | PS3
