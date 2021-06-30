PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Revealed

July is almost here, which means it's just about time for a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. PlayStation has revealed the trio of games members can snag starting July 6. As usual, PlayStation is giving away one PS5 game and a pair of PS4 games. A Plague Tale: Innocence is the PS5 freebie, and it lands on the service the same day as the next-gen enhancements. Subscribers can also snag Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4.

A Plague Tale: Innocence's PS5 upgrade features a number of enhancements. In addition to 4K resolution and 60fps, A Plague Tale will make use of the DualSense's haptic rumble, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. This freebie is only available for PS5, but you should claim it anyway even if you haven't managed to secure a console. A Plague Tale: Innocence is a stirring adventure set during the Hundred Years' War that follows two siblings who are being chased by the Inquisition. A Plague Tale features a gripping story and some stellar stealth gameplay. It also has swarms of rats that will likely look even more terrifying on PS5. It earned an 8/10 in our A Plague Tale: Innocence review.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is an interesting freebie considering it's one of the games in the long-running franchise to not have a traditional solo campaign. That means the bulk of the experience is multiplayer focused, and since it's three years old, the servers aren't as active as they once were. Still, Black Ops 4 features a great Zombies mode that can be played offline. There are also Solo Missions that focus on the various specialists from the multiplayer mode. And if you want to play a battle royale mode that isn't Warzone, players still do jump into Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

Meanwhile, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an arcade spin-off of the WWE 2K series, which has had some less than stellar outings lately. WWE 2K Battlegrounds was poorly received as well, but if you're itching to step into the ring, playing cooperatively with a friend is more fun than the solo campaign.

One of June's PS Plus free games, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, will be available throughout July, too. You have until July 5 to claim the other two freebies: Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation Tango.

July 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available starting July 6