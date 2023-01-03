PlayStation Plus Free Games For January 2023 Are Available Now

PlayStation Plus free games for January 2023 are now live and include three games--Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a 2019 game that follows after the events of Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith. The game revolves around Jedi padawan Cal Kestis who survived the purge in Star Wars III, and is on a mission to fight back against the Empire. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got an 8/10 score from GameSpot.

Fallout 76 released in 2018 entry and is the latest game in the long-running Fallout series. The entirely online game still has an active community, and players can choose to go at it alone or team up with others. At launch, Fallout 76 was met with scrutiny over technical issues and the online multiplayer format. But the game has attracted a passionate playerbase over the years, and it's worth checking out.

Axiom Verge 2 is a metroidvania and is a sequel to the first Axiom Verge game. The game follows researcher Indra Chaudhari who gets transported to an alien world. There's a heavy emphasis on exploration in diverse biomes and platform puzzles. GameSpot scored gave Axiom Verge 2 a 7/10.

