PlayStation Investing More In Mobile And PC, But Traditional Single-Player Games Won't Be Forgotten

Almost two years into the lifecycle of its PS5 console, Sony has adopted a multi-platform approach for its gaming division that has seen heavy investment in PC ports, mobile games, and live-service titles.

Speaking to Axios, PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst explained that Sony's expansion onto PC and mobile hardware came from the company realizing that the traditional console cycle was becoming unsustainable as game development costs began to rise. Hulst said that Sony plans to build up its "internal capability" to make mobile games--such as the acquisition of Savage Game Studios in this space--and will also work with external partners on its projects.

"Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live-services, that's definitely a possibility for us," Hulst also said to Reuters.

The current approach by the company is one where it chases the limited leisure hours that people have by offering games and multimedia products. Recent examples include an upcoming HBO Max series set in the world of The Last of Us, an adaptation of Guerrilla's Horizon series coming to Netflix, and a Ghost of Tsushima film. Sony's live-service games are currently in deep development under multiple studios as well, and Hulst added that Sony isn't "excluding bringing some of our beloved existing franchises," into that format.

Fans of Sony's traditional single-player narrative games shouldn't be worried by these changes, as Hulst explained that these titles aren't going to be left behind. "Some of our biggest titles in the single player narrative-driven space are also our most profitable titles," Hulst said. The PS4 hasn't been forgotten either, and Sony is evaluating "on a case-by-case basis" what it can bring to its last-gen platform that still has a sizable number of users.

"We certainly don’t want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well," Hulst said. As for PC, Hulst said in a separate interview with Julien Chieze that there will be "at least a year between PlayStation console and PC game releases" with live-service games being the exception, as those will launch day-and-date on console and PC.