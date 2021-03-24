Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike Fortnite Literature Samples Fortnite Tame Boars Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Valheim Patch Notes

Play Watch Dogs: Legion For Free This Weekend

From March 25-28 you can access the full game of Watch Dogs Legion for free.

Ubisoft recently launched Watch Dogs: Legion's ambitious online mode, and you can try it along with the single-player campaign this weekend for free. The game will be free to try from March 25-28. Preloading begins today, March 24, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. And if you decide to buy, it's also discounted to just $20 across multiple platforms.

The sale price is already available, so you can grab it now if you're sure you want to jump in. Watch Dogs: Legion is available on PC via Ubisoft and Epic stores, Stadia, Xbox, and PlayStation. On both consoles you can upgrade to the new generation for free, so the price is the same across both versions.

Just two weeks ago Ubisoft launched the long-awaited 3.20 update, which added online play to the game. That feature had been teased since last year. In the new online mode you can create your own squad of operatives and use the full suite of special abilities to find multiple ways to deal with missions. There are also co-op world events and exclusive rewards to earn. More recently, the 3.25 update added the first tactical ops mission.

Watch Dogs Legion Deals

Ubisoft is still planning more updates for Watch Dogs: Legion, including eventual plans to introduce cross-play and cross-gen support. Neither of those are in the game yet, though, so if you're taking advantage of this free weekend make sure your buddies are playing on the same platform.

