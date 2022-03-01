Play Destiny 2 On Steam Deck And You May Get Banned

Following the launch of Valve's Steam Deck recently, Bungie has clarified that Destiny 2 is not supported on the machine, further stating that anyone trying to bypass approved measures for playing the game will be banned.

In a post on the Bungie Help website, the developer made it clear: "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running."

Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban https://t.co/3XKW4Kwfjl pic.twitter.com/wKRYtSsCx1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2022

The message goes on: "Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time."

Further still, any player trying to bypass approved systems for Destiny 2 will be banned. "Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.

Destiny 2 isn't the only high-profile game not officially supported on Steam Deck. Before this, Epic Games confirmed that the massively popular battle royale game Fortnite is not natively supported on the machine due to concerns around cheating and compatibility issues.

In other news about the Steam Deck, Valve has released an update that addresses thumbstick issues after players reporting drifting problems.

