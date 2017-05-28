Pirates 5 Has Second-Worst Opening In Franchise History
Dead Men Tell No Tales was No. 1 this weekend, but it wasn't all good news.
The initial box-office numbers for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales--the new entry in the series since 2011--have come in, and they may not be what Disney would have wanted.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the film made $62.2 million for the Friday-Sunday period, with estimates for Monday, which is Memorial Day, boosting the number to $76.6 million. Dead Men is the No. 1 movie of the weekend, but it's the second-worst domestic opening for a Pirates movie since the original, Curse of the Black Pearl ($46 million), back in 2003.
A lower box office number for Dead Men is no surprise, as the series has been falling off in terms of opening-weekend revenue for a while now. 2006's Dead Man's Chest opened with $135.6 million, with 2007's At World's End debuting at $114.7 million. 2011's On Stranger Tides made $90 million in the US for its first weekend.
Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Baywatch, Alien: Covenant, and Everything, Everything. Some other notable takeaways include Beauty and the Beast zooming past $500 million in the US, pushing Disney's total domestic box office
Elsewhere in the top 10, Fate of the Furious became the sixth movie to cross the $1 billion mark internationally, while the Emma Watson-starring live-action version of Beauty and the Beast has now earned more than $500 million in the domestic market. This brings Disney’s 2017 domestic earnings past $1 billion, which is pretty incredible considering it's only May.
Here is a rundown of the May 26-28 US box office numbers, with the Memorial Day weekend numbers (May 26-29) in parenthesis:
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $62.2 million ($76.6 million)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $19.9 million ($24.2 million)
- Baywatch – $18.1 million ($22 million)
- Alien: Covenant – $10.5 million ($13.2 million)
- Everything, Everything – $6.2 million ($7.8 million)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – $4.4 million ($5.7 million)
- Snatched – $3.9 million ($4.9 million)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $3.2 million ($4.0 million)
- The Boss Baby – $1.7 million ($2.25 million)
- Beauty and the Beast – $1.6 million ($2.0 million
Join the conversation