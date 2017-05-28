Pirates 5 Has Second-Worst Opening In Franchise History

The initial box-office numbers for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales--the new entry in the series since 2011--have come in, and they may not be what Disney would have wanted.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the film made $62.2 million for the Friday-Sunday period, with estimates for Monday, which is Memorial Day, boosting the number to $76.6 million. Dead Men is the No. 1 movie of the weekend, but it's the second-worst domestic opening for a Pirates movie since the original, Curse of the Black Pearl ($46 million), back in 2003.

A lower box office number for Dead Men is no surprise, as the series has been falling off in terms of opening-weekend revenue for a while now. 2006's Dead Man's Chest opened with $135.6 million, with 2007's At World's End debuting at $114.7 million. 2011's On Stranger Tides made $90 million in the US for its first weekend.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Fate of the Furious became the sixth movie to cross the $1 billion mark internationally, while the Emma Watson-starring live-action version of Beauty and the Beast has now earned more than $500 million in the domestic market. This brings Disney’s 2017 domestic earnings past $1 billion, which is pretty incredible considering it's only May.

Here is a rundown of the May 26-28 US box office numbers, with the Memorial Day weekend numbers (May 26-29) in parenthesis: