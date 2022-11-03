Pick Up Clubhouse Games For Switch At Its Best Price Yet

The Nintendo-Switch exclusive classic games collection, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, is on sale for just $30 at Walmart (down from $40). Like some other Switch titles, Clubhouse Games rarely gets a discount, so this is the perfect opportunity to pick up the game as a holiday gift or to play at your next big social gathering.

Clubhouse Games is one of those rare titles that just about everyone can play and enjoy. The game includes 52 classic board games, puzzles, and card games from all over the world, translated into digital form for the Nintendo Switch. Games include time-tested classics like chess, mancala, and solitaire, as well as digital versions of board games like Four-In-A-Row and toys like slot car racing. The majority of the activities included feature local and online multiplayer, as well as single-player modes against computer-controlled opponents.

