Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launches In June

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch globally this June, Sega announced during its recent Prologue 3 livestream. Ahead of its launch, the publisher is holding a New Genesis closed beta test on PC from May 14-16. Registration for that beta is now underway.

To participate in the test, you'll first need to download the Xbox Insider Hub, then search for the the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis beta within that app. Detailed instructions on how to join the beta, as well as system requirements, can be found on the official PSO2 website.

We're excited to confirm that PSO2 NEW GENESIS will be launching this June!~ 🎉💫✨

This and so much more was confirmed as part of our 'Prologue 3' livestream early this morning~

Missed it? The stream is available to view now on our YouTube channel!

🔗: https://t.co/c1VUr4yvnF pic.twitter.com/7oopimb8HV — Phantasy Star Online 2 - Global (@play_pso2) April 22, 2021

Sega notes that space is limited for this closed beta test, with players being granted access on a first come, first served basis. If you do get in, you'll be able to earn a variety of rewards for accomplishing different tasks during the beta. Players who suppress a boss, for instance, will receive a Clinging Rappy Earring accessory and a special stamp. Sega says these rewards will be distributed after New Genesis officially launches.

New Genesis was first revealed last July during an Xbox game showcase and is a massive overhaul/expansion for Phantasy Star Online 2. Although it revamps many aspects of the MMO, it will exist alongside the base version of PSO2. Characters can be shared across both games, but almost all progress will be independent in each version.

In the meantime, Sega is holding multiple giveaways and events in PSO2. For a limited time, those who play on PC or Xbox One will earn various rewards for logging in and completing recommended quests. There are also new Limited Time, Urgent, and Ultimate quests to complete in the MMO.