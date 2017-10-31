PES 2018 Pushes Konami's Profits Up

Konami, the publisher of games such as PES 2018 and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, has reported a profit increase for the six months ending September 30. The Japanese company saw profits rise over 40% year-on-year during the period to ¥17.2 billion / US $152 million.

Total revenue during that time also rose to ¥115.4 billion / $1.02 billion, an increase of nearly 14% over the same period last year. This is noteworthy because the company reported in February that profits were up but revenue was down, which is not the case this time.

Konami attributes its encouraging results to "continued strong performance of mobile games Jikkyou Pawafuru Puryakyu and Professional Baseball Spirits A" in Japan, as well as the announcement of a new PES mobile title for the region. In addition, the company highlights global sales of Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card games and the worldwide release of PES 2018 on consoles and PC. Konami also has a substantial health and fitness division, its second-biggest section in terms of revenue.

The company goes on to cite the Japanese economy's "long-term recovery" as a contributing factor, though it does warn that "the future remains uncertain because of concerns about political and policy movements and North Korea's actions."

On the horizon for the company is Metal Gear Survive, a multiplayer stealth game coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The spinoff is set in the same universe as Metal Gear Solid V and takes place after the events of Ground Zeroes. Metal Gear Survive's release date has been set as February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe.