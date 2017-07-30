Persona 5 The Animation Airs in 2018 In Japan

Atlus is in the process of making yet another gorgeous anime adaptation of its JPRG series Persona and we couldn't be more excited that it's of its latest installation, Persona 5. Persona 5 The Animation will air in Japan in 2018.

Outside of a teaser trailer, Atlus has not revealed any details on what the story will follow. We do know that the game's original Japanese voice cast will reprise their roles:

Jun Fukuyama as the Protagonist

Mamooru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto

Ikue Otani as Morgana

Nana Mizuki as Ann Takamaki

Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa

Rina Sato as Makoto Niijima

Aoi Yuki as Futaba Sakura

Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura

Sochiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi

At this time, the likelihood of a localization is slim as the teaser is region blocked on YouTube, but can be viewed via DailyMotion.

Persona 5 The Animation is not to be confused with the game's prequel anime short Persona 5 The Animation: The Day Breakers. This appears to be more like an actual anime series like Persona 4 The Golden Animation, and will most likely follow the major plot points of the video game Persona 5.

For more on Persona 5, be sure to check out the 10 tips we wish we knew before starting the game and our review.