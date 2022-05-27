Persona 5 Slot Machine Is Reel And Incredibly Stylish

Sega Sammy has officially revealed a Persona slot machine, titled Persona 5 For Reels. Like the popular JRPG games, the Persona slots feature stylish anime visuals while the cast battles the screen with their signature moves and the All Out Attack animation if you're lucky enough to hit the jackpot.

This isn't the first time that Persona 5 and gambling have crossed over, as the main game featured a level where the Phantom Thieves had to infiltrate a casino. Gaming IPs are also often seen in slot machines across the world and can prove to be lucrative attractions.

These machines will roll out worldwide later this year.

Konami for example, recorded its best year ever thanks in part to Pachinko and Casino machines. Revenue in Konami's Gaming & Systems division was up 54% to $199.7 million in the financial year that ended on March 31.

Outside of the casinos, Atlus still has several Persona announcements to make this year. Atlus has been celebrating the 25th anniversary--and 15 million lifetimes sales--of the Persona series over the last couple of months by launching Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and a $400 Persona vinyl record set.