Persona 5 Royal Characters Are Coming To Alchemy Stars

Mobile game Alchemy Stars has announced that its latest event is a crossover with Persona 5 Royal, adding some of the JRPG's characters into its world. The Phantom Thieves will appear in a new story event, which will explain their appearance in Alchemy Stars' world of Astra, and the characters will also be unlockable and purchasable.

The Persona 5 Royal event will be arriving sometime in July, with publisher Level Infinite yet to announce a specific release date, or what characters will be available in the event.

Alchemy Stars is a mobile game blending gacha gameplay with RPG strategy elements, and it's far from the first game to cross over with Atlus's Persona 5. The Phantom Thieves, or items based on them, have turned up in games including Smash Bros, Phantasy Star, Sonic Forces, Dragalia Lost, and a heap of other titles--many also including gacha elements.

Alchemy Stars is free to play on both Android and iOS, and recently celebrated its first anniversary by dropping a heap of free content.