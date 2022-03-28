People Think Big PlayStation News Is Coming This Week, Here's Why

According to multiple independent reports, Sony might have some big PlayStation news to share this week. As of yet, nothing is confirmed, though, but here is what we've heard and seen.

"A VERY interesting week for PlayStation"

Kinda Funny's Greg Miller said he heard three rumors about PlayStation that might be revealed this week. He said, "Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I've heard is true." Because of the possibility of big PlayStation news, Miller said he's delaying a PlayStation-themed podcast episode until Thursday. This suggests Miller believes the news, whatever it is, might drop in the first half of this week.

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true.

As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday.

👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

Spartacus Revealed?

Sony's long-rumored new subscription service, apparently codenamed, might be revealed this week, according to a report from Bloomberg. The membership will reportedly combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Additionally, there will be multiple tiers within the service that have a variety of modern PlayStation games and older classic ones, the report said.

According to the report, Spartacus will not offer first-party games on launch day like Xbox Game Pass does. With an official announcement tipped for sometime this week, we might not have much longer to wait to find out all the details.

More Knack?

Gematsu discovered that Sony filed a new trademark application for Knack this month. This could be nothing at all, as trademark filings are often simple procedural filings for legal reasons, but taken together with rumors of the additional PlayStation rumors, the rumor is all the more juicy. The latest entry in the Knack series was 2017's Knack 2.

Outside of these new rumors, Sony is making new hardware in the form of PlayStation VR2, while there are ongoing rumors about a new PlayStation 5 model.

Sony has not announced a State of Play presentation, so the forum for any potential PlayStation announcements is unknown at this stage. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.