PC-Exclusive Shooter Escape From Tarkov Closed Beta Date Announced

Escape from Tarkov is promising players a unique gameplay experience, fusing elements of RPGs, MMOs, and first-person shooters within a hardcore, hyper-realistic world. Now developer Battlestate Games has announced a closed beta is coming next month, complete with many new features not yet seen in existing alpha versions of the game.

Players who bought deluxe editions of the game had a random chance to access the game's alpha versions, but everyone who preorders Escape from Tarkov will be able to play the closed beta, launching at some point in July. Check out some of the alpha gameplay below.

The closed beta builds on the game considerably, adding a bunch of new features. Here's what players who have already played the alpha can expect from the beta when it's released in July:

Insurance --For a small amount of in game currency, players can insure weapons and equipment, increasing the chance of retaining it.

--For a small amount of in game currency, players can insure weapons and equipment, increasing the chance of retaining it. Loot and Economy --The closed beta will feature a new Merchant, new barter loot, medicines, and additional useful items for players to buy, sell, and trade. Economic balancing means items will be made available in marketplaces for barter and in loot drops based on their popularity and rarity within the economics system.

--The closed beta will feature a new Merchant, new barter loot, medicines, and additional useful items for players to buy, sell, and trade. Economic balancing means items will be made available in marketplaces for barter and in loot drops based on their popularity and rarity within the economics system. Weapons --New weapon customization parts and ammunition types, along with the addition of the modern-classic MP5 submachine gun will offer players even more customizations, making thousands of weapon combos and upgrades possible.

--New weapon customization parts and ammunition types, along with the addition of the modern-classic MP5 submachine gun will offer players even more customizations, making thousands of weapon combos and upgrades possible. Locations --There will be a total of four locations available to play: Customs, Woods, Factory, and Shoreline, all with different sizes and terrains. The Shoreline location will be newest and biggest map addition to the beta.

--There will be a total of four locations available to play: Customs, Woods, Factory, and Shoreline, all with different sizes and terrains. The Shoreline location will be newest and biggest map addition to the beta. General Chat--Chat channels will be available to all players online in the game, allowing players to share useful information and group up for raids.

Escape from Tarkov takes players to a Russian city, sealed off from the outside world as chaotic warfare erupts on an urban battlefield. Players customize their weapons and learn skills, which degrade over time. You can check out some of the most recent gameplay and the latest screenshots above.

