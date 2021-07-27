PAX West Will Require Attendees To Provide Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

PAX West will require fans, exhibitors, and all other attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the event. The organizers of the notable gaming event announced the move on Tuesday, July 27, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases across the United States. To be accepted, a negative antigen COVID-19 test must be taken within six hours of the event start time, and PCR COVID-198 tests must be taken within 72 hours of each day a visitor plans to attend.

The full statement on the PAX West site also notes that attendees will be required to wear approved face coverings during the event. As part of this, cosplayers and other costumed fans will not be allowed to wear cosplay pieces on their head that prevent them from wearing an approved face covering. PAX West will run from August 30 to September 2.

PAX organizer ReedPop faced criticism from fans and pun when it announced that attendees will not be required to be vaccinated back in June. However, this move would appear to assuage some of those concerns. As with almost all in-person events, the expo will have significantly less capacity for attendees than in a pre-pandemic year.

PAX West is one of the first major gaming events to return to in-person attendance. For example, GDC 2021 was still an all-virtual event this year. However, GDC 2022 will be an in-person event, barring any major changes. QuakeCon and Gamescom will both be digital-only in 2021 as well.