Past Mass Effect Deluxe Edition Content Is Now Online For Free

Deluxe edition content from the older games may not be in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but EA has made those extras available as a free download.

The upcoming release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition isn't exactly short of content, as the classic BioWare space adventure trilogy includes remastered versions of the original games and almost all of the DLC that came with them. What's not is deluxe edition content from Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 such as soundtracks, art books, and comic books. Those additional features can be found instead on EA's website, and best of all, it's entirely free.

EA and BioWare have put together a 1.7GB download package that includes 88 music tracks from across the trilogy including a Resynthesis single, two digital art books, two digital comic books, and a digital lithograph of the Normandy spaceship, which can all be downloaded from this link.

As an added bonus, there's a unique custom key art creator experience that allows you to customize your own Mass Effect Legendary Edition key art. Choose your favorite Shepard, assemble your team, a key location, and even the squad's morality, and a custom piece of key art can be created.

EA explained that this piece can be shared online, as well as downloaded in several formats including 4K and slipcover sizing for players who want to personalize their physical copies.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on May 14. It'll have a sizable day one patch to download, and you can currently grab the game for $10 off at Newegg.

