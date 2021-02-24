Paradox Interactive Recorded Its Best Year Ever In 2020

2020 was the best year ever in terms of growth for Paradox Interactive, as the publisher saw a 39% increase in revenue year-on-year. In pure numbers, Paradox's $73.9 million investment in game development saw it make $216 million in revenue, a 45% increase when compared to 2019, according to its latest financial results.

Paradox did note that its fourth-quarter profits were its weakest by a large margin, as its operating profits decreased. According to Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud, the release of Crusader Kings III and Empire of Sin were two of Paradox's biggest games of 2020 and the increased development costs on them meant that the publisher saw a slower return on investment.

Ljungerud also mentioned that COVID-19 resulted in an increased number of players at the start of the pandemic as people turned to games to entertain themselves with during lockdowns, but challenges related to working at home for Paradox's employees meant that unannounced titles had to be canceled.

The publisher was also in the news this week with the continued development woes of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Originally scheduled for a 2021 release, the latest Vampire game has been delayed yet again, and lead developer Hardsuit Labs will no longer work on the game.

A new developer for Bloodlines 2 has yet to be announced, and the Epic Games Store has already blocked preorders on the game until a new release date can be established.