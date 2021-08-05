Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Also Coming To PS4 And PS5

Night Dive Studios has announced that the sequel to its 2016 release, Oxenfree, is also now coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 soon. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals was revealed back in April during Nintendo's indie showcase.

The developer shared some new details regarding the game's story. The main character is Riley Poverly who was born and raised in Camena to a veteran father and absent mother. She moved away from Camena the first chance she got and has since been bouncing between cities and jobs in order to find some direction in her life. However, a recent change has led her back to her hometown to take an entry-level job as an environmental researcher.

The last few months in Camena have seen some unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves disrupting electrical and radio equipment throughout the town. This has affected the daily lives of its citizens, including TVs randomly turning on and off, stations unable to transmit signals, and planes losing their radar. Riley's new job is to explore various areas, plant radio transmitters, and then report back the data they collect.

Many of the same tools used in the first Oxenfree game will be used in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The game will revolve around a conversation system and a radio that can tune into supernatural signals. It seems like more information could be revealed soon about what happens if players go into the old mining town, Garland; there's time travel involved.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year.