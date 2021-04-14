Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Announced, Releases In 2021

Nintendo concluded its latest indie showcase with the surprise reveal that developer Night School Studio is working on a sequel to 2016's Oxenfree. Called Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the supernatural narrative-driven adventure game will release sometime in 2021.

Taking place five years after the events of the original game, Oxenfree II sees you take control of Riley, who returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate the cause of several supernatural disturbances. These curious disruptions seem to be tied to strange radio frequencies, just like the strange rifts in the first game.

Gallery

"Words cannot begin to express how happy I am to finally talk about Oxenfree II: Lost Signals," Night School Studio co-founder and studio director Sean Krankel said. "Oxenfree is such a special game to us, and it has been an incredible experience to revisit this world. We're eager to welcome our players back while inviting newcomers to embark on an adventure with an entirely new cast of characters that retains the weird, heartfelt, and personalized experience of the original."

Based on the trailer, it doesn't look like Oxenfree II will connect too heavily to the first game (and how could it, with how many different ways it can possibly end), so you'll likely be able to just jump into this game. A sentiment that publisher MWM Interactive seems to share.

"We are such huge fans of Oxenfree and Night School Studio's impact on the storytelling in games," MWM Interactive executive vice president Ethan Stearns said. "Their deep characters and incredible writing are iconic and we are excited to help bring players back into this world. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will continue to build on what players loved so much about the original, with a new story that carries the essence of Oxenfree while offering an entry point into the franchise for those who haven't played the first game."

All that said, you shouldn't skip out on Oxenfree--it remains an awesome game. In GameSpot's Oxenfree review, Alexa Ray Corriea wrote, "Oxenfree is more than a ghost story with a Freaks and Geeks-like coating. It's a tale of coping with loss, broken relationships, and the inflexibility with which teenagers deal with sudden change, all layered under an alarming paranormal encounter. I left Oxenfree feeling hollow and strained, emotionally spent yet excited to play again and uncover more of the mystery."