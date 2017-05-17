Overwatch's D.Va Joins Heroes Of The Storm, New Trailer Showcases Her Skills

D.Va, everyone's favourite professional gamer turned mech-piloting hero, has made the jump from Overwatch to Heroes of the Storm as part of the game's latest update.

"World champion professional gamer and burgeoning global icon Hana Song, also known as D.Va, battles to protect her homeland as a member of South Korea's elite MEKA unit," Blizzard says in a press release.

For Heroes of the Storm, D.Va retains many of the unique abilities that make her a force to be reckoned with in Overwatch. She is able to pilot her MEKA into battle, but when it's destroyed she hops out and carries on fighting on foot. If she can stay in the battle long enough, she's can call another mech in and continue dishing out damage.

Her other abilities include Defense Matrix, which is a directional shield that reduces damage, and Self-Destruct, during which she launches her mech at the enemies as it explodes. Take a look at a breakdown of her abilities below, courtesy of Blizzard. You can also see her in action in the video above.

Trait

Mech Mode When D.Va’s Mech is destroyed, she is ejected after 0.75 seconds and can continue to fight in Pilot Mode. Destroying D.Va’s Mech only awards 50% of a normal Hero’s XP.

Pilot Mode Each Basic Attack reduces the cooldown of Call Mech by 0.5 seconds. As a Pilot, D.Va only awards 50% of a normal Hero’s XP upon death.



Mount

While in Mech Mode, D.Va can shoot while moving, but her Movement Speed is reduced by 15%. While in Pilot Mode, D.Va can use Mounts.

Basic Abilities

Boosters (Q) Increases D.Va’s movements speed by 125% for 2 seconds. Enemies that are hit take damage and are knocked away. D.Va cannot be Slowed while Boosters are active.

Defense Matrix (W) Channel a defensive field in the target direction for 3 seconds, reducing damage dealt by enemy Heroes inside it by 75%. The Mech can move while channeling, but cannot turn. Damage dealt to the Mech by enemies within Defense Matrix still grants the same amount of Self-Destruct Charge.

Self-Destruct (E) Requires Mech Mode. Eject from the Mech, setting it to self-destruct after 4 seconds. Deals medium to massive damage in a large area, depending on distance from the center of the blast. Deals 50% damage against Structures. Gain 1% Charge for every 2 seconds spent using Basic Attacks, and 30% Charge per 100% of Mech Health lost.



Call Mech (E) Requires Pilot Mode. Call a new Mech and enter Mech Mode. 45 second cooldown. While in Pilot Mode, each Basic Attack lowers this cooldown by 0.5 seconds.



Heroic Abilities

Bunny Hop (R) - Requires Mech Mode. D.Va’s Mech becomes Unstoppable and stomps every 0.5 seconds, dealing damage and Slowing enemies by 40%. Lasts 4 seconds.

Requires Mech Mode. D.Va’s Mech becomes Unstoppable and stomps every 0.5 seconds, dealing damage and Slowing enemies by 40%. Lasts 4 seconds. Big Shot (R) Requires Pilot Mode - Deal damage to all enemies in a line. Call Mech’s cooldown is reduced by 8 seconds for each enemy Hero hit.

Heroes of the Storm added Overwatch's Genji and debuted its big 2.0 update in April. This overhaul revamped its progression systems and much more.

An Overwatch crossover event is currently going on where you can unlock content in both Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch, including a D.Va skin in the latter. You can also still receive a free 20-character bundle just for logging in.