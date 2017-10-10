Overwatch, WoW, Diablo 3 BlizzCon Virtual Ticket Goodies Revealed

One of the nice perks of buying the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket is that you get virtual goodies for Blizzard's games. Now, Blizzard has announced what (almost) all of those bonuses are for each game. Also worth noting is people who attend BlizzCon in person also get these.

For World of Warcraft, the bonus is the Stormwind Skychaser (Alliance) and Orgrimmar Interceptor (Horde). These bonuses are already in the game.

Overwatch's bonus is a new skin for Winston, which is also already available in the game. "Through the power of science, Winston found himself teleported into BlizzCon 2017--and picked up this souvenir skin to mark the curious occasion," Blizzard said.

In StarCraft II, the freebies include Junker SCV, Probe, and Drone skins, which, like the others, are already available in StarCraft II if you have a Virtual Ticket. For Heroes of the Storm, the freebie is the Nexus Razorback mount, along with a BlizzCon 2017 banner and Cartoon Nexus Razorback spray. These are coming soon.

Diablo III's freebie is the Murkromancer pet, an aquatic companion, and it's coming soon as well. Finally, Hearthstone's freebie has not yet been revealed, though a teaser image suggests it will be a Golden Legendary card. This bonus will arrive after BlizzCon.

You can see all of the Virtual Ticket items that have been announced by clicking through the images in the gallery above.

BlizzCon 2017 runs November 3-4. The Virtual Ticket this year gives you access to all of the show's programming, along with content in the weeks leading up to the show. Although the programming is expanding, the price--$40--is staying the same. We'll have a lot more from BlizzCon as the show draws closer.