BlizzCon Virtual Ticket Adding More Content But Not Increasing Price

As is the case basically every year, BlizzCon 2017 is completely sold out for physical tickets. But you don't necessarily have to miss out on the event, as the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket is coming back this year, and the good news is Blizzard is adding more content to the package--and not raising the price. The cost is staying at $40.

This year's Virtual Ticket includes access to every single BlizzCon stage, not just a limited selection as was the case in previous years. The streams will include things like developer panels, community contests, art demonstrations, question-and-answer sessions, and the closing ceremony, among other things. The opening ceremony and BlizzCon's eSports events are free for everyone.

People who pick up the BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket will also receive access to the BlizzCon All Access Channel, which Blizzard says gives viewers a "guided tour through the whole convention." This includes "behind-the-scenes action and areas like the Darkmoon Faire and Hearthstone Tavern, in-depth interviews with developers, community personalities, pro players, casters, and more."

"BlizzCon is a huge community event for us," Blizzard head of community development Saralyn Smith said in an interview recently. "We almost think of it as the biggest thank you we can give to the best gaming community in the world.

"Increasingly, our community is experiencing BlizzCon online. Year over year, we're having more people tune in virtually, so naturally we've been thinking about how we bring more and more of BlizzCon to than virtual audience."

Asked specifically about if there would be a price increase, Smith said this won't be the case. "We wanted to add value this year, so the price is the same as when we originally launched the Virtual Ticket," Smith explained.

If you get the BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket, you also get the following content delivered in the eight weeks leading up to the show in November:

Esports updates, so you can keep up with all the action.

New video content every week for the entire BlizzCon season (8 weeks leading up to the convention). BlizzCon season includes on-demand content for Virtual Ticket holders, available on www.blizzcon.com, plus some free videos. The first episodes of the following series are available on day one: Advanced Cosplay: Follow experienced cosplay artists Jackie Craft and Jordan Duncan as they build their costumes and prepare for a journey to BlizzCon 2017. Inside the Blizzard Vault: Journey into the top-secret Blizzard Vault, where we preserve original art and important relics from Blizzard’s history. Casual Cosplay: Discover how to create laid-back cosplay looks—a perfect starting point for those who want to dip their toe into the cosplay world. Artist’s Journey: Blizzard artists share their stories and show their craft in action. …plus more to come in the weeks ahead!



And as was the case in recent years, Virtual Ticket owners will receive in-game content for Blizzard games such as Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo III, StarCraft II, and World of Warcraft. Note that the WoW goodie will become available when Virtual Tickets go on sale, while the rest will presumably come later.

BlizzCon 2017, the 11th iteration of the show, runs November 3-4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. We'll report back with all the news from the show as it's announced.