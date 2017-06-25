Overwatch: Junkrat's RIP-Tire Made IRL With 4,500 Legos

The very cool Overwatch community creations keep coming. Today's example is Junkrat's RIP-Tire remade in with Legos. A lot of Legos.

YouTuber ZaziNombies LEGO Creations highlighted his latest creation in a new video, explaining that the Lego RIP-Tire is made up of around 4,500 Lego pieces. As you can see in the video, it is not as sturdy as it is in the game--rolling it leads to its undoing. But it's a very impressive creation, for sure, including the chain and tire treads. Here's the video (via Game Informer):

The RIP-Tire is a "motorized tire bomb" that is one of Junkrat's devastating abilities. It rolls across the battlefield, able to climb obstacles, with the player remotely detonating it for maximum effectiveness. Alternatively, it will explode on its own eventually.

This is not the first epic Lego video game creation from ZaziNombies. Some of his past work includes a Call of Duty: Black Ops III flamethrower that throws actual flames and Doom's BFG. You can see all of his amazing creations here on YouTube.

In other Overwatch news, a new update is out now on the game's PTR. It focuses on overhauling the Loot Box and Highlights systems, and also includes some other quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. You can see the full patch notes here.