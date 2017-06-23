New Overwatch PTR Update Out Now, Brings Big Changes To Loot Boxes and Highlights

A new Overwatch PTR update is out today, and it includes a big new patch that's currently in development. It focuses on overhauling the Loot Box and Highlights systems, but it also includes some other quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

One of the biggest changes that arrives in the update is to Loot Boxes, which should now produce considerably fewer duplicate items. This means, of course, that you'll not be getting Credits as compensation for duplicate items as frequently; Blizzard anticipated this and is increasing the amount of Credits given out as Loot Box rewards.

In addition, the Highlights system has been reworked to allow players to save the videos permanently. The current top five setup for Highlights is retained, but they'll be kept for 24 hours, instead of disappearing if you exit from a match. There's also now a Recently Captured section, which lets you manually tag moments during a match to be saved as Highlights.

Blizzard talked a lot more about these changes this week, and you can read all about it here. The full patch notes for today's update are below, as shared on Blizzard's blog. The patch is available on PC in the PTR right now. As always with these PTR updates, many of these features will be released for everyone on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in the time ahead.

General

Custom Games and Game Browser

Clarified the text on the "Flag Carrier" options under the Capture the Flag settings for Custom Games

Removed the "Projectile Speed" and "Projectile Gravity" options for heroes who do not have projectile weapons

User Interface

Added ability to create customized reticles Reticle options can be found under the "Controls" tab in the "Options” menu (click the "Advanced" expander under the "Reticle" heading)



Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that could cause the user interface to incorrectly indicate that an enemy player has been hit when colliding with them

Fixed a bug that could allow projectiles that would normally pierce shields (i.e. Reinhardt's Fire Strike) to pass through other surfaces

Heroes

Fixed a bug that could cause eliminations from Junkrat's Total Mayhem to be mislabeled in the kill feed

Fixed a bug that allowed Roadhog's Chain Hook to latch on to Orisa's Supercharger

Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to take damage after activating her Translocator

Maps

Fixed a bug that caused AI-controlled players to perpetually move toward the objective on the Gardens point in Oasis

Fixed a bug that prevented Training Bots from facing the right direction and returning to their original location after being moved by player interactions on the Practice Range

Fixed a bug that could cause D.Va to fall through the floor while boosting into the ground in a specific area on Volskaya Industries

User Interface