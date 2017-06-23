New Overwatch PTR Update Out Now, Brings Big Changes To Loot Boxes and Highlights
A new Overwatch PTR update is out today, and it includes a big new patch that's currently in development. It focuses on overhauling the Loot Box and Highlights systems, but it also includes some other quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.
One of the biggest changes that arrives in the update is to Loot Boxes, which should now produce considerably fewer duplicate items. This means, of course, that you'll not be getting Credits as compensation for duplicate items as frequently; Blizzard anticipated this and is increasing the amount of Credits given out as Loot Box rewards.
In addition, the Highlights system has been reworked to allow players to save the videos permanently. The current top five setup for Highlights is retained, but they'll be kept for 24 hours, instead of disappearing if you exit from a match. There's also now a Recently Captured section, which lets you manually tag moments during a match to be saved as Highlights.
Blizzard talked a lot more about these changes this week, and you can read all about it here. The full patch notes for today's update are below, as shared on Blizzard's blog. The patch is available on PC in the PTR right now. As always with these PTR updates, many of these features will be released for everyone on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in the time ahead.
General
Custom Games and Game Browser
- Clarified the text on the "Flag Carrier" options under the Capture the Flag settings for Custom Games
- Removed the "Projectile Speed" and "Projectile Gravity" options for heroes who do not have projectile weapons
User Interface
- Added ability to create customized reticles
- Reticle options can be found under the "Controls" tab in the "Options” menu (click the "Advanced" expander under the "Reticle" heading)
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed a bug that could cause the user interface to incorrectly indicate that an enemy player has been hit when colliding with them
- Fixed a bug that could allow projectiles that would normally pierce shields (i.e. Reinhardt's Fire Strike) to pass through other surfaces
Heroes
- Fixed a bug that could cause eliminations from Junkrat's Total Mayhem to be mislabeled in the kill feed
- Fixed a bug that allowed Roadhog's Chain Hook to latch on to Orisa's Supercharger
- Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to take damage after activating her Translocator
Maps
- Fixed a bug that caused AI-controlled players to perpetually move toward the objective on the Gardens point in Oasis
- Fixed a bug that prevented Training Bots from facing the right direction and returning to their original location after being moved by player interactions on the Practice Range
- Fixed a bug that could cause D.Va to fall through the floor while boosting into the ground in a specific area on Volskaya Industries
User Interface
- Fixed a bug that caused the Heroes of the Storm promotional portraits to appear locked, even after being unlocked
- Fixed a bug that could cause an error message in chat if you attempted to spectate a new player while already spectating another player
- Fixed a bug that could cause the chat window to be placed too high on the main menu, blocking menu options
- Fixed a bug that prevented text from wrapping in the Report Player text box
