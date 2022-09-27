Overwatch Dev Team Is Interested In Exploring Fortnite-Style Crossovers

Overwatch could get crossovers in the future, according to VP Jon Spector's interview with Game Informer. Spector specifically referenced the Naruto collaboration with Fortnite and said that those are things the dev team want to explore--but in a way that makes sense for Overwatch.

"We've seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games," Spector said. "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don't even play Fortnite, but that's awesome. And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we're interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise."

Blizzard will make Overwatch 2 free-to-play and new heroes will be unlocked via battle pass. This can be done immediately by purchasing the battle pass, or via the free route, grinding through the battle pass to tier 55. Blizzard has run into some controversy regarding the new hero unlock setup, and now will offer new hero Kiriko for free to any players who already own Overwatch 1.

Overwatch 2 will run on a nine-week seasonal model, and each battle pass will have a unique theme. Overwatch will officially close down on October 2, and Overwatch 2 will officially replace it on October 4.