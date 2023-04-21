Overwatch 2's Lifeweaver Is Getting A Control Rework And Healing Buff Soon
The newest character on Overwatch 2's roster is already getting a small rework.
Overwatch 2's newest hero, Lifeweaver, quickly became popular with fans for his design and his place in Overwatch lore, but many players have found him awkward to play in actual gameplay. Now, two sets of updates are being planned for Lifeweaver--the first a control scheme rework, and the second a set of balance-related changes.
The control rework aims to make Lifeweaver feel a little less clunky to play, and will come into play next week. To cut down on clunky time spent swapping between Healing Blossom and Thorn Volley as primary weapons, Thorn Volley will now be Lifeweaver's alt fire. The auto-reload time on Thorn Volley will be slowed a bit to compensate for the change.
Petal Platform will be replacing Rejuvenating Dash as ability 1, and is cancellable with the same button. Rejuvenating Dash in turn will be changed over to Lifeweaver's double jump, similar to Hanzo's Lunge.
Lifeweaver controls update next week!— Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 18, 2023
New controls:
• Alt fire will now fire Thorn Volley
• Platform replacing Dash on ability 1
• Platform also cancelable with the same button
• Dash moved to double jump
• Auto-reload of Thorns slowed to compensate (1/2)
The new controls will become the default once implemented next week, though players will still be able to select the old control scheme if they choose to.
The balance update is scheduled for April 25, and will apply a major buff to Lifeweaver's healing, with increased ammo on Healing Blossom, and stronger healing from his Tree of Life ult.
Lifeweaver updates, coming 4/25— Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) April 20, 2023
Healing Blossom
- Ammo up to 20 (from 12)
- Slow during charge now kicks in 1 second after fully charging
Thorn Volley
- Spread tightened
Tree of Life
- Health up to 1200 (from 1000)
- Per pulse healing up to 75 (from 50)
Parting Gift
- Removed
The upcoming patch will also completely remove Parting Gift, Lifeweaver's passive ability that dropped a 'gift' when Lifeweaver dies, healing any enemy or ally player who picked it up.
In a quote retweet, Overwatch League head Sean Miller added that the patched version of Lifeweaver is what will be used for OWL's 2023 Spring Stage, which kicks off next Thursday April 27. While that doesn't leave a lot of time for players to get used to the balance updates, pro players will get a few days of early access to hone their skills.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation