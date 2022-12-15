Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Buffs For Ramattra, Nerfs For Doomfist

Overwatch 2's Season 2 dropped on December 6, and following the release, Activision Blizzard made some further tweaks and balance changes to the hero roster.

Ramattra, the new Omnic Tank added in Season 2, has been buffed. His Nemesis form is more effective, with increased movement speed and armor bonus. His Omnic form's Void barrier has a reduced cooldown time.

Doomfist's abilities have also been slightly adjusted. His Rocket Punch ability has been incrementally nerfed. Cooldown lasts one second longer, and takes more juice to power-up. In the December 6 update, the devs buffed him so players can use him more effectively as a brawler-slash-interrupter tank. That may have been too much, so his abilities have been dialed back down a notch in the December 15 update.

We took some time to assess Season 2 and made some quick changes to improve your experience!

🔥HOTFIXES COMIN’ IN HOT 🔥

👊Doomfist tuned

🤖Ramattra & Orisa buffed

🎯Ana gets some upgrades

🦿Sojourn abilities re-tuned

& More!

Full patch notes 📝 https://t.co/w2506s55gz — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 15, 2022

Other buffed characters include Ana and Orisa. Ana's Biotic Rifle does more healing and damage, and the duration of Biotic Grenade effect is extended by one second. Orisa's Terra Surge can now pierce through barriers, and Augmented Fusion Driver has also been tweaked. The nerfed characters include Sojourn, whose Disruptor Shot no longer slows enemies, Kiriko, and Tracer.

Check out the full patch notes for a detailed look on how the heroes' abilities have been adjusted.

Doomfist

Rocket Punch--Cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds

Power Block--Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch increased from 80 to 100 damage

'The Best Defense...'--Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities decreased from 40 to 35 health

Orisa

Terra Surge--Now pierces through barriers upon impact

Augmented Fusion Driver--Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 25 meters

Ramattra

Nemesis Form--Movement speed increased by 20%, armor bonus increased from 150 to 225

Void Barrier (Omnic Form)--Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds

Sojourn

Railgun--Primary fire spread increased by 28%

Disruptor Shot--No longer slows enemy movement

Power Slide--Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds

Tracer

Pulse Pistols--Damage reduced from 6 to 5.5

Ana

Biotic Rifle--Damage and Healing increased from 70 to 75

Biotic Grenade--Effect duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds

Kiriko

Protection Suzu--Invulnerability duration reduced from 1 to 0.85 seconds