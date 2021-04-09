Outriders Update Will Re-Enable PC/PlayStation Crossplay Today

A new Outriders update will start rolling out today on PC and PlayStation consoles that will re-enable crossplay between the two. Xbox players will have to wait as developer People Can Fly is "a little bit delayed" deploying the patch. As a result, crossplay between Xbox and other platforms has been disabled.

There's no word on when the update will go live on Xbox consoles. The studio said it is "hoping to have this patch ready for Xbox very soon" and will provide updates once there's information to share.

Once the Xbox update goes live, People Can Fly said crossplay between consoles and PC will be "fully restored." For now, People Can Fly said the update is over 2GB on PC and roughly 600MB on PlayStation.

The update will make a number of changes to the game, including stabilizing online connectivity and addressing a plethora of crashes. It's unclear if this update has any connection to next week's patch, which will nerf the Technomancer and Trickster's bullet-based skills. The upcoming update has become a hot topic in the community, with Outriders players going to Reddit to blame livestreamers and YouTubers for the nerfs.

New Outriders Update Patch Notes

PC & Consoles:

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again. With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible. Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released. Crossplay between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service.

Crash Fixes: Will fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped. Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues. Will include many more "random" crash fixes: We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases.

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions.

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed": You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings. This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies. This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements.

PC Specific: