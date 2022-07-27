Open-World Multiplayer Action-RPG Tower Of Fantasy Getting Global Release Next Month

Tower of Fantasy has been available (and popular) in China for some time, but it is getting its global release on mobile and PC next month.

By on

1 Comments

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play, open-world, multiplayer action RPG that has been open to pre-registration some time while it has gained momentum with players in China where it is currently released. It is finally getting a global release and will be available August 10, 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

The style of game will be familiar to fans of Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with an open world where you can climb and safely fly to the ground for high in the air. There are plenty of elements and mechanics that separate Tower of Fantasy from those titles, however.

Click To Unmute
  1. Play Modern Warfare II Early For Free | GameSpot News
  2. 8 Ways Disney Dreamlight Valley Is Different From Animal Crossing
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy Stars on Emotional Final Film
  4. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available
  5. HITMAN 3 - Ambrose Island (Opening Cinematic)
  6. Before Your Eyes | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Launch Announcement Trailer
  8. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Video Review
  9. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed | Locations Trailer
  10. Is It You? - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer
  11. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review
  12. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Stars on How the Film Honors Chadwick Boseman

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy takes place in a post-apocalypse sci-fi anime future on a planet called Aida. You will be able to use flying mechanics like jetpacks, as well as vehicles like motorcycles. Your character is also fully customizable, but you will unlock pre-designed playable characters called simulacrums.

You don't choose a class. Instead, your abilities are dictated by the three weapons you carry with you. Combat also happens in the shared world naturally with other players. You won't join a specific room in order to fight together. As long as you're in the same area on the same server server as other players, you will play and fight enemies with other players.

Tower of Fantasy takes place on planet Aida.
Tower of Fantasy takes place on planet Aida.

The game is coming to PC and mobile devices, and it will feature both cross-play and cross-progression.

You can still pre-register for Tower of Fantasy on its official site, which will offer in-game rewards for when the game launches. You can also find the game on Steam, the Epic Game Store, the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store. For more on Tower of Fantasy, head here.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
PC
Tower of Fantasy
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)