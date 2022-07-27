Open-World Multiplayer Action-RPG Tower Of Fantasy Getting Global Release Next Month

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play, open-world, multiplayer action RPG that has been open to pre-registration some time while it has gained momentum with players in China where it is currently released. It is finally getting a global release and will be available August 10, 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

The style of game will be familiar to fans of Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with an open world where you can climb and safely fly to the ground for high in the air. There are plenty of elements and mechanics that separate Tower of Fantasy from those titles, however.

Tower of Fantasy takes place in a post-apocalypse sci-fi anime future on a planet called Aida. You will be able to use flying mechanics like jetpacks, as well as vehicles like motorcycles. Your character is also fully customizable, but you will unlock pre-designed playable characters called simulacrums.

You don't choose a class. Instead, your abilities are dictated by the three weapons you carry with you. Combat also happens in the shared world naturally with other players. You won't join a specific room in order to fight together. As long as you're in the same area on the same server server as other players, you will play and fight enemies with other players.

Tower of Fantasy takes place on planet Aida.

The game is coming to PC and mobile devices, and it will feature both cross-play and cross-progression.

You can still pre-register for Tower of Fantasy on its official site, which will offer in-game rewards for when the game launches. You can also find the game on Steam, the Epic Game Store, the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store. For more on Tower of Fantasy, head here.