One-Fourth Of Cyberpunk 2077 Players Have Reached Max Street Cred Level

Roughly 1/4 of Cyberpunk 2077 players have maxed out their street cred level, according to developer CD Projekt Red. While the figure may seem low in itself, it actually shows a notably high level of engagement with the game's array of content when compared to how many players typically finish games.

CDPR announced the stat through a tweet, giving the exact figure of 23.5%. While you can gain street cred by playing the main story, the bulk of street cred is gained by taking on sidequests like gigs and taking down Wanted enemies.

By comparison, most people who start a game never finish it. Public sharing of stats like Trophies and Achievements have consistently shown very low levels of game completion. As noted in a Reddit thread, some very popular games only reach 20-50% completion rates on Steam, so 1/4 of Cyberpunk players maxing their street cred suggests those who do play the game are plumbing it thoroughly. Keep in mind this stat is being provided directly from CDPR, so it may have weeded out players who only dipped a toe in Cyberpunk and then bounced off--a group that tends to drive down completion stats for many games.

23.5% of players have reached the maximum Street Cred level. Rogue will now have to expand the Afterlife #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/RnPT7M1rkg — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 5, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled launch, with complaints of bugs that led the developer to offer refunds and the game ultimately being pulled from the PlayStation Store. CDPR hasn't given up on the game, saying it hopes that continued support will help it sell for years to come. The studio posted a massive profit in 2020, and a comparatively tiny number of players requested refunds.

Going forward, the studio's plans for multiplayer are unclear. CDPR has been continuing to issue patches and a dataminer recently uncovered evidence of new quests.