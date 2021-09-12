OMG Jake From State Farm Is In NBA 2K22

2K Sports is constantly striving to make its NBA 2K series the most authentic representation of the professional basketball experience both on and off the court. The developer took this ambition to new heights with NBA 2K22, putting the famous spokesperson Jake from State Farm into the game. Really.

As part of the significant updates to the social hub, The City, 2K Sports added a State Farm insurance store. And none other than Jake from State Farm is there to have a chat. The whole sequence is a treat, so we won't spoil it. Here's the video:

As Jake from State Farm says in the encounter, you can also dress like Jake from State Farm after meeting up with the character. Capybaroness, who was among the first to spot Jake from State Farm in NBA 2K22, also posted an image of the clothing, or "drip," as Jake from State Farm says.

The actor who plays Jake from State Farm, Kevin Miles, reacted to his appearance in NBA 2K22 on social media, retweeting a story about it. Jake from State Farm is one of the most recognizable salespeople in recent years; if you watch TV or online videos, you've no doubt seen Jake from State Farm many times.

NBA 2K22 released on September 10 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.