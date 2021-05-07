Observer: System Redux Comes To PS4 And Xbox One On July 16

Baldur's Gate Re-Release Resident Evil Village Review PS5 Redesign Reported Fortnite Collect Research Books Fortnite Week 8 Challenges WoW Burning Crusade Classic Release Date

Bloober Team's Observer: System Redux, an enhanced edition of the original sci-fi horror game, is headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 16. Originally released back in 2017, the game featured the late Rutger Hauer as detective Daniel Lazarski, an investigator exploring a Kraków apartment block in 2084 for any clues on the whereabouts of his estranged son.

The dystopian thriller was given an upgrade last year for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, adding 4K textures, HDR lighting, and ray tracing features to the game. While you naturally won't be seeing those impressive next-gen extras on last-gen consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Observer will still receive gameplay enhancements, quality-of-life improvements, new secrets to find, redesigned stealth, improved character models, and three new side-quests to tackle.

The game is priced at $30 for both physical and digital versions, with the physical edition also having a softcover art book and the soundtrack included with it.

"Observer adds to the familiar parables in fascinating and unexpected ways," critic David Rayfield wrote in their Observer review. "In that respect, and on so many other levels, Observer is a haunting and remarkable achievement."

Since the game launched, Bloober Team has kept busy and continued to hone its craft, with its most recent game being the well-received The Medium on Xbox Series X|S.

Now Playing: Observer Video Review

