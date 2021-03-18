EA Play Game Pass Snyder's Justice League Review Russo Brothers Fortnite Cinematic Twitch Adds Copyright Tools Johnny Cage Isn't In The Mortal Kombat Movie Disneyland Reopening In April

Nvidia Is Doubling GeForce Now's Monthly Fee

As the service grows, Nvidia is going to charge you more for the best tier of its service but promises enhancements soon.

By on

1 Comments

Nvidia is increasing the monthly fee for the paid tier of GeForce Now, the company's own take on a game streaming service.

GeForce Now will retain its two-tier program, with the free tier still giving you access to streaming games that you own but with limitations on how long you can play and no queue priority. That was reserved for the $5 per month Founders Tier, which is being transformed into a new $10 per month Priority Tier.

What you get from Priority is no different to Founders, however. You'll still get priority when queuing for a space on the server, access to additional horsepower allowing for ray tracing in supported titles, and longer play sessions (from one hour to four) before having to take a break. Nvidia says that this pricing change comes as the company sets new milestones for the service, with aims to include tighter integration into game clients, deploy more servers globally, and more.

The one advantage of being an existing Founders member is that you can continue to pay $5 per month if you don't let your membership lapse, which Nvidia is saying will last for the foreseeable future. But if you decide to take a month's break or if your payment is rejected, the next time you subscribe you'll be charged the new $10 monthly or $100 annual membership fee.

See GeForce Now plans at Nvidia

Nvidia says it is working on additional features for the service, including better support for V-Sync that detects the correct frame rate of the display you're playing on. It also hopes to increase its weekly releases from 10 to 15 soon, while also making it easier to launch games from clients like Steam, EA Play, and GOG straight into its cloud service.

GeForce Now differs from other streaming services like Google Stadia by requiring you to own the games you stream. This means that your purchases aren't tied to Nvidia's service, letting you play them on local hardware should you want to.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Click To Unmute
  1. Evolution of the M16 in Call of Duty
  2. Returnal - Story Trailer
  3. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos – Official Musical Launch Trailer
  4. Dead by Daylight | All-Kill | The Trickster Reveal
  5. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - Date Reveal Trailer
  6. DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two | Official Trailer
  7. Diana Champion Overview | Gameplay - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  8. Mortal Kombat Movie - Exclusive Hanzo Hasashi Fight Clip
  9. Zelda BOTW: How to Play in First Person
  10. The Irregulars Cast Answers 5 Burning Questions About Sherlock, Watson and More
  11. Fortnite Season 6: Everything You Need To Know
  12. Mayans MC Cast Reacts to Season 2 Finale Deaths, SOA War in Season 3

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nvidia RTX 3080 Review

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Gametech
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)