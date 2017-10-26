Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Release Date Announced For Early November
A new option between the GTX 1070 and 1080.
Those in the market for a new GPU for their PC will have a new Pascal option to choose from in just a week. Nvidia has confirmed the release date for the GTX 1070 Ti, which is due out on November 2.
The 1070 Ti is positioned between two of Nvidia's existing high-end video cards, the GTX 1070 and 1080. It features 2,432 cores and 8 GB of video memory running at 8 Gbps (meaning its total bandwidth is 256 GB per second). Nvidia claims it doubles the performance of the GTX 970 and is well-suited to overclocking. The company provides some relative performance comparisons on its website, but those don't provide a ton of detail.
Pre-orders are now open for the 1070 Ti, which will retail for $450 in the US. Numerous manufacturers will offer Ti-based cards, including Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, and PNY. As with previous cards, Nvidia is offering its own Founder's Edition through its online store. There's a limit of two per customer, and if you're crazy enough to pick up a pair, you can also grab an SLI bridge from there for $40.
If you're in a hurry to pick up something now, you can check out our GTX 1070 review, GTX 1080 review, and GTX 1080 Ti review for thoughts on each of those cards.
